Security heightened in Pathankot after reports of suspicious movement being detected in the area. (Photo | ANI)

PATHANKOT: Security has been beefed up and search operations are being carried out around the border belt of Punjab particularly in Pathankot district, following reports of terrorist movement in the vicinity.

Acting on the tip-off early Thursday morning, the security forces immediately spread out in large numbers and searched various locations in the region.

The ITI building, where the suspects were reportedly spotted, was also thoroughly checked.

Suspicious men stopped a Maruti Alto car belonging to a Maskin Ali late on Sunday night asking for a lift. However, Ali who was with his relatives, suspected that the hitchhikers could be terrorists; hence he left the car and ran away.

Ali later on informed the Punjab Police about the same after which the search operation was launched on Monday morning.

"Some men claiming to be a part of Army asked me for a lift. I let them in but soon realised they weren't army men. As we tried to escape they attacked us, during our tussle they fled with my car. We informed police about this at night (on Sunday) itself," Ali said.

Talking to ANI, Inspector General Border Zone SPS Parmar said, "There were such inputs since past three to four days that some suspicious movement has been spotted. We reacted accordingly but till now nothing substantial has been found. We are collaborating with other agencies too and the search is on."

The security has been beefed up and check posts have been alerted.