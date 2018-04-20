NEW DELHI: There is an "urgent need" for an honest introspection into the effectiveness and efficiency of administrative structures and processes, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said today, asking civil servants to involve people in the implementation of government programmes.

Addressing civil servants at an event here, Naidu said a gap exists between the conception of the programmes and their implementation.

He stressed that there was an "urgent need to re-think our existing governance paradigm.

" Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to "perform, perform and transform" has found a rare resonance everywhere, he said, adding, the focus now is on "implementation and innovation".

It is becoming increasingly clear that the "business as usual" approach cannot be allowed to continue, Naidu said.

Emphasising on the need to serve people, he said many civil servants have come up with alternative strategies to improve the system because of this approach.

Naidu said the modern Indian civil service, initially established by the British, underwent a huge transformation after the independence.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the 'Iron Man' of India who established the "steel frame" of all India services, had envisaged this transformation, he said.

"I have no hesitation to say that the Indian civil services are the best in the world.

There may be a few shortcomings, but when you compare, our civil services are the best.

They constitute the best and brightest mind.

They have the ability to absorb new information and knowledge and adapt to the changing socio-economic developments and address key challenges in society," the vice president said.

He told the civil servants present there that "all of us" need to work hard to change 'Swarajya (self rule) into Surajya (good governance)'.

"Translating 'legislative intent' into 'programmatic content' and demonstrating to the common citizens what Surajya actually looks like in day-to-day administration, the civil services have an enormous opportunity today, like never before, to serve the country and our people," Naidu said.

He said India has an able leader and a stable government.

"Fortunately, the overhead tank is clean.

If the overhead tank is clean and if you remove the obstruction, people will get clean water.

Our effort is to remove obstructions," he said.

Naidu said all organs of the country - the judiciary, the legislature, the executive and the media - should work as a team.

"We should educate people.

We should include people.

Unless people are involved, we will never be able to succeed," he said, but added that to involve people would first require the government machinery to be made accountable and transparent.

"Then only people will start involving themselves," he said after inaugurating the two-day civil services day function.

Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh, Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha and other senior officers of the central and state governments were present at the event.