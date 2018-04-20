Image of Maoists used for representation (File | PTI)

RANCHI: Two security personnel were injured in a gun battle with Maoists in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Friday, police said.

According to the police, the gun battle took place in a forest under Goilkera police station during a search operation. The injured security personnel were airlifted and brought here for treatment.

The police launched a search operation four days ago along with the CRPF after they received information about the presence of 50 Maoists in the forest.

The security personnel were suspecting the presence of two top Maoists Kisanji and Misir Besra, each carrying a Rs 1 crore reward.