LUCKNOW: Consistently under fire from a belligerent opposition, UP CM Yogi Adityanath has a reason to take a sigh of some relief as his Facebook page has been adjudged the most popular among all other chief ministers in the country.

In ranking released by the social media platform, Yogi’s page stood out among the CMs of different states of India. Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje bagged second spot while Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

emerged second runners up.

“You will be glad to know that Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath’s Facebook page is at first position in the Indian Chief Minister category,” said the social media application said in a communication to the state government.

“Facebook has released data of top ranked Facebook pages of government bodies, ministries and political parties in India. The data looks at the popularity of these accounts from January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2017 and is based on the total interactions that include total reactions, shares and comments on the page,” said the communication.

According to statement released by Nitin Saluja, Face Book’s public policy manager for India, south and Cetral Asia, the FB page of Yogi Adityanath, CM of India’s biggest state, has got maximum likes and comments. Even maximum number of people searched him on Face Book, said the statement. Moreover, the UP CM won over 5.4 million followers in a year.

Besides, top Rajya Sabha member, top Lok Sabha member, top cabinet minister and most popular political party are also evaluated. Interestingly, in the category of political parties while BJP emerged on top as its Facebook page was found to be most active, Congress was pushed to number 3 position by Aam Admi Party.

While PM Modi, with over 42 million likes, has been adjudged both the most popular Lok Sabha member and the cabinet minister, master blaster Sachin Tendulkar, with 28 million likes, remained on top in category of RS members.