KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today asked the people to exercise caution on news items being circulated on the social media as in many cases they are fake.

Speaking at a gathering of cable TV operators here, Banerjee asked them to stay vigilant and urged them not to beam news items involving communal violence that can fuel trouble and unrest elsewhere.

She requested the operators to felicitate government messages to be broadcast via cable TV to control such situations.

"Fake news is circulating in a big way.

Fake news incite people leading to unrest.

People should be aware of these and stay cautious," Banerjee said.

Quality should be maintained in serials where negativity is rampant causing social degradation, she said.

On Tuesday's nor'wester that left 18 dead and scores injured, Banerjee said, "We don't have any control on natural calamities.

But at least, we should not create man-made disasters." The cable operators told her that their financial condition worsened after digital system was introduced replacing the analog system and the 25,000 odd cable operators in the state are in a sorry state of affairs.

The chief minister today set up a committee to solve their problems.

The committee includes Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim, Labour Minister Malay Ghatak, Youth and Sports Minister Arup Biswas, the Commissioner of Police, and representatives of broadcasters and cable operators.

The state government will try to get a tripartite agreement to protect the interests of all, she said.

Banerjee also asked cable operators to come under the fold of MSMEs and announced several social security schemes for them and their families.