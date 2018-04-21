LUCKNOW: Targeting the Congress in its own bastion, BJP chief Amit Shah on Saturday accused it of promoting dynastic politics and befooling the people of Rae Bareli in the name of development since Independence.

He pledged to rid the constituency, represented by former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, of dynastic politics by replacing it with development.

Addressing a public rally he said, “I assure you that BJP will take Rae Bareli on path of development, the campaign for which begins today itself.”

He claimed that people of the politically-acclaimed constituency had been loyal to the Gandhi family since Independence but were denied their dues.

“The Yogi Adityanath government has done more for Rae Bareli in one year than what Congress could do in decades,” Shah maintained. He hoped that with one of the most prominent families of Rae Bareli joining the saffron bandwagon, it would be incumbent upon the BJP government to ensure development of the constituency by leaps and bounds.

Notably, rebel Congress MLC Dinesh Pratap Singh and his brother Awadhesh Pratap Singh who is district panchayat chairman from Rae Bareli, joined the BJP on the occasion.

Counting one year of accomplishments, Shah heaped praise on UP CM Yogi Adityanath. Shah said that in a state, which was known for its lawlessness under previous regimes, rowdy elements started fleeing as Yogi Adityanath assumed office. “Yogi government has restored rule of law in UP and going ahead with Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas in right earnest,” averred Shah.