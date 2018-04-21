NEW DELHI: Indian Ambassador to Panama has been given the addition charge of envoy to Nicaragua.

Mr Thapar, a 1983-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, would take up this assignment soon.

Presently Ambassador of lndia to Panama, Mr Thapar has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to Nicaragua, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Last month, he was appointed as the ambassador to Panama.