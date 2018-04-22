NEW DELHI: The 21st century India is a synthesis of both the Upanishads and the Internet, President Ram Nath Kovind today said, as he remembered vedic philosopher Adi Shankaracharya's contributions to society.

The imprint of Adi Shankaracharya, who was born over 1,200 years ago in Kerala, is still apparent in the contemporary India and in all parts of the country, the President said, while receiving the first copy of 'Adi Shankaracharya: Hinduism's Greatest Thinker', a book by Pavan Varma at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

"He (Adi Shankaracharya) remains among the most influential personalities in our long and rich history.He was a spiritual leader, a Vedantic philosopher, a monk, a scholar and an explorer," he said, according to an official release.

"His contributions are not just in the religious or spiritual sphere - they continue to be a guide to everyday life," he added.

Kovind said while modern technology expands people's knowledge of the universe, it is the ancient wisdom that helps them reconcile to the very existence with today's cutting-edge inventions and discoveries.

"That is why 21st century India is a synthesis of both the Upanishads (ancient Sanskrit texts) and the Internet. Both are important for the Indian soul," he said.

Kovind said Adi Shankacharya instinctively understood this fact and way back in the 8th Century, combined pride in India's earliest philosophical traditions with the realities of his age.

He established four 'peethas' - in the north, south, east and west.

A visit to these 'peethas', the President said, should not be seen as just a pilgrimage.

"It is actually a cultural exploration of the frontiers of Indian civilisation and of our diverse society," he said.

Veteran politicians Murli Manohar Joshi and D P Tripathi were among the dignitaries present during the event.