NEW DELHI: Doctors from several parts of the country have said that PM Modi's "unjust" and "uncalled for" remarks in the UK on most doctors in India not prescribing generic drugs and getting sponsorships from pharmaceutical companies for foreign trips have "humiliated" them.

“Indian medical fraternity is deeply pained by our PM’s uncalled for and unjust remarks. Because of these remarks, goodwill and esteem we have for him stands dented,” said the Indian Medical Association, the largest association of private doctors in the country.

“Your comments on us in the UK is a big setback for medical tourism in India. Rather than highlighting darker side of Indian healthcare you should have highlighted brighter and better side of Indian healthcare, “ said Raj Shekhar Yadav in an open letter to the PM.

“You said that doctors often prescribe expensive medicines when cheaper options are available. Sir, it’s you and your govt and not the doctors who decide MRP of drugs in India. It’s you and your government and not the doctors who decide the quality standards of drugs in India,” he also wrote. “We, the medical fraternity of India request you to fix MRP of each and every drug in the market and ensure strictest possible.”