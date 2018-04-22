LUCKNOW: After the outrageous rape case involving Unnao BJP MLA, another incident of gangrape of a minor has come to light again in Unnao wherein a 15-year-old girl was raped by five men including victim's father on October 27, 2017. However, the victim came forward with her complaint on Friday and the local police lodged an FIR under Section 376 IPC against all five.

Sensing the gravity of the case, especially after the one involving BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and which is being probe by central probe agency CBI, the Unnao police moved swiftly, booked all the accused and launched an investigation into the case. Notably, Unnao police had been under fire in earlier case owing to its lackadaisical approach in lodging complaint allegedly under the influence of the accused MLA.

According to Unnao police sources, all the five accused were on the run and raids were being conducted to round up all of them. The medical examination of the victim was conducted, claimed the police.

According to Gangaghat Station House Officer, the victim had come with her complaint which was immediately lodged against five men. He added the accused were identified as Shyam Babu (girl's

father), Virendra Yadav, Ravi Yadav, Pradeep Gautam and his father Rakesh Gautam. "According to the girl, she was raped on October 27 last year but for reasons best known to her, she never approached the police. "We are investigating this aspect as well," said the police officer.

The local police authorities further revealed that the victim was lured for a job by an acquaintance and then she was raped by five men at a secluded place. The cops further added that victim's mother and father were separated. She was left to live alone when her mother got jailed for killing her elder sister. The boy,

who wooed her on pretext of job, used to frequent her house and developed an intimacy with the victim. However, now the mother was out on bail. "We are investigating the matter," said the SHO Gangaghat police station