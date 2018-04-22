LUCKNOW: Dr Kafeel Ahmad Khan, the paediatrician of Baba Raghav Das Medical College, lodged in Gorakhpur jail since September 2 last year in connection with the tragedy in which around two dozen children had died in August last year, has alleged that he was being made a scapegoat in the case.

In a letter written from jail and released to media by his wife Dr Shabista Khan in Delhi on Saturday, the doctor has alleged that he and others imprisoned in connection with the tragedy were being made “scapegoats” for administrative failure of the higher officials.

At least 23 children had died overnight at Gorakhpur’s BRD Medical College, allegedly due to disruption in oxygen supply, resulting in a series of suspensions including those of former principal Dr R K Mishra, Dr Kafeel Ahmad and a few other doctors, technical staff and clerks. Legal action was initiated and FIR was lodged against all nine, including the oxygen supplier. All the nine accused have been in jail since then.

Dr Kafeel was arrested and sent to jail on September 2 after an FIR was filed against him on August 23 last year.

He was charged under IPC Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 409 (Criminal breach of trust by public servant).

In his letter, the doctor claimed that he did everything possible to save the innocent lives which were in danger due to the sudden snapping of oxygen supply. He has allegedly pointed a finger at the roles of the Gorakhpur DM, the Director General of Medical Education and principal secretary (health education) for non-payment of dues to the tune of `68 lakh even after over a dozen reminders by Pushpa Sales, the firm supplying oxygen to the medical college.

The incarcerated doctor’s wife Dr Shabista Khan claimed he was not keeping well in jail and that the authorities were not taking proper care of his deteriorating health.

Claiming that her husband was a cardiac patient and had high blood pressure, she said he was taken to the district hospital for a check-up on Friday after complaining of severe chest pain. He underwent an ECG and a blood test but she alleged that the family not informed about the results.

The police filed the charge sheet in the case in November 2017. However, the doctor was not chargesheeted under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Information Technology Act.

Dr Khan’s bail plea was supposed to be heard on Friday, but the court adjourned the hearing to April 25, citing errors in the bail plea documents, said the family.