SRINAGAR: Education Minister Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari has reportedly ordered to close all private tuition centres for 90 days in Kashmir valley, where student protests have refused to die down against rape and brutal murder of an eight-year-old Kathua girl.

The announcement was reportedly made by Mr Bukhari while chairing a meeting of Chief Education Officers (CEOs), Zonal Education Officers (ZEOs) and Principals of Higher Secondary Schools (HSSs) on Sunday.

Even though no reason was given for the decision, the development comes just a day after the Education Minister warned of strict action if the student protests didn't end.

"All the private coaching centres will remain closed for the next 90 days and the directions about the same should go to all concerned district administrations as well," he reportedly said.

Mr Bukhari has also asked the Director School Education, Kashmir to submit list of teachers and lecturers who are working in private coaching centres.

Over two dozen students, including girls, were injured during clashes with security forces this week in Kashmir valley, where youth took to streets every day, demanding death penalty to Kathua rape and murder culprits.