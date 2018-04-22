Concern over dead animals’ meat in restaurants

Many city residents are engaged in debates and discussions after two persons were arrested for allegedly supplying the meat of dead animals from Budge Budge in South 24 Parganas to restaurants in the heart of the city in the bustling Sealdah Railway Station. Angry demonstrators vandalised the vehicles carrying the dead animals’ meat, and investigation revealed the involvement of at least two Kolkata Municipal Corporation officials with the racket, spreading terror among netizens.

First East West metro rakes reach city

The first rakes of the East West Metro phase of Kolkata Metro have finally arrived in six 106-wheel trailers after covering a distance of more than 2,000 km from Bengaluru in 20 days. The delivery of the first rakes got delayed after regional transport authorities stopped the consignment near the West Bengal-Odisha border demanding documentation, which is not required for such high-priority consignments. Curious motorists and truck drivers stopped to watch as the six trailers navigated their way through city roads to reach the Salt Lake depot of Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Limited. More such rakes will be delivered in subsequent consignments over the next few months.

Civic body readies to tackle nor’westers

After being caught off guard by the devastating nor’wester that wrecked havoc throughout the city and other parts of south Bengal on Tuesday evening, causing the death of more than 18 people, Kolkata Municipal Corporation has readied teams of 20 persons each in the south, central and north divisions of the city to remove fallen trees in the event of a storm, and asked building department officials to remain vigilant about unsafe buildings in each of the 16 boroughs of the city. Further, they have been asked to ready demolition teams to rescue trapped residents in the event of a building collapse caused by violent storms. Disaster management teams have been asked to be on their toes to deal with any emergency in the shortest possible time.

IAF sends 45 ‘casualties’ to hospital in 40 minutes

The Indian Air Force conducted a drill named Exercise Gaganshakti in the city wherein two Antonov An-32 cargo planes flying from Chabua Air Force Station in Assam landed at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport with 45 stretchers, signifying 45 casualties, which were sent to Command Hospital in Alipore, 25 km from the airport, in Army ambulances through a green corridor in just 40 minutes. The drill was conducted to gauge the preparedness of the IAF in the event of an emergency. Casualties may be sent to private hospitals in the city for treatment, if needed.