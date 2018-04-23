How to check your UP Class 12 Board Results 2018
Published: 23rd April 2018 03:07 PM |
Last Updated: 23rd April 2018 03:07 PM | A+A A- |
Allahabad: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) also known as the Board of High School Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh, is all set to declare the results of UP Intermediate (Class 12) on April 29, 2018 at 12:30 PM.
This year, a total number of 30,17,032 students had appeared for the UP class 12 examination.
The UP Intermediate (Class 12) examinations were held from February 6 to March 12, 2018.
Students can access their results from the following websites:
Steps to check Class 12 Results:
Step 1: Visit- http://www.newindianexpress.com or our partner website www.results.shiksha
Step 2: Enter your roll number and other details required
Step 3: Click on the submit button
Step 4: Your UP class 12 board result will be displayed
Step 5: Download your result for future reference