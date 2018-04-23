Allahabad: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) also known as the Board of High School Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh, is all set to declare the results of UP Intermediate (Class 12) on April 29, 2018 at 12:30 PM.

This year, a total number of 30,17,032 students had appeared for the UP class 12 examination.

The UP Intermediate (Class 12) examinations were held from February 6 to March 12, 2018.



Students can access their results from the following websites:

www.results.shiksha

www.upresults.nic.in

Steps to check Class 12 Results:



Step 1: Visit- http://www.newindianexpress.com or our partner website www.results.shiksha

Step 2: Enter your roll number and other details required

Step 3: Click on the submit button

Step 4: Your UP class 12 board result will be displayed

Step 5: Download your result for future reference