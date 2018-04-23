NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Monday extended his support to the decision taken Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu to scrap the impeachment motion moved against Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra.

Speaking to the media, Swamy said that the Congress has committed 'suicide' by moving notice to impeach CJI Misra.

He said that the vice president took the decision after due consideration.

"It should have been considered null and void and thrown out from the beginning. The Congress committed suicide by doing this," Swamy said.

Earlier in the day, Vice President Naidu on Monday rejected the Impeachment Motion against Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra.

On April 20, the opposition parties led by Congress moved the impeachment motion in the Rajya Sabha, seeking the removal of CJI Misra under Article 217 read with article 124 (4) of the Constitution of India. The motion was signed by 64 sitting members of the House.

As per Article 124 (4), "A Judge of the Supreme Court shall not be removed from his office except by an order of the President passed after an address by each House of Parliament supported by a majority of the total membership of that House and by a majority of not less than two-thirds of the members of that House present and voting has been presented to the President in the same session for such removal on the ground of proved misbehaviour or incapacity."