AGARTALA: The BJP in Tripura will look to bolster the party machinery to wrest two Lok Sabha seats from the CPI(M) in the upcoming general elections next year, state party leaders said.

At the first state committee meeting of the party after the BJP-IPFT government came to power last month, senior leaders deliberated on training party workers at the booth level to better communicate with voters, BJP spokesperson Mrinal Kanti Deb told PTI.

"It was decided that a group of disciplined, hardworking and honest party workers from the grass-root level would be screened and trained so that they work in booth levels to keep a close touch with voters, understand their problems and help the government cater benefits to them," another party spokesperson, Subrata Chakraborty, said.

All the MLAs and ministers of the state would have to take organisational responsibilities, BJP national general secretary Ram Madhab said in the meeting yesterday.

The state committee also resolved to attach maximum importance to education and healthcare, double the income of peasants in the next five years, create a transparent transfer policy for employees, and implementation of the 7th Central Pay Commission for state government employees.