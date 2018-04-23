Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde receives threat call, complaint lodged with Bengaluru cops
BENGALURU: Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde has alleged of receiving a threat call in the wee hours of Sunday.
Hegde's personal assistant has lodged a complaint at Sirsi New Market Police station.
Police have registered a complaint under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 504 and 507 in this regard.
On April 18, Hegde's escort vehicle was hit by a truck in Karnataka's Haveri district.
Hegde was travelling near Halageri in Ranebennur taluk of Haveri district around 11:30 p.m. when the incident took place.
The Minister said, "A deliberate attempt on my life seems to have been executed just now. A truck on the national highway, near Halageri in Ranebennur taluk of Haveri district, tried to hit my vehicle. Since my vehicle was in top speed, it escaped the hit."