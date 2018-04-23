The remains of a rangoli of the Tricolour can be seen on the road where the clashes erupted on Republic Day (Express Photo | Parveen Negi)

LUCKNOW: The special investigation team (SIT) probing into Kasganj communal flare-up over a ‘tiranga yatra’ on January 26, has filed the first charge-sheet before the local court on Monday, confirmed DIG law and order, Praveen Kumar.

It may be recalled, that Republic Day communal clashes had broken out between the two communities over a dispute related to the route of ‘tirnaga yatra’ which was being taken out by VHP and Bajrang Dal activists. During the clashes, a local youth Chandan Gupta who was leading the yatra was shot after which the full-blown riots rocked the western UP district for almost a week.

In the aftermath of a week-long unrest including, arson, stone pelting and vandalism and destruction of public property, a SIT was constituted by the state government to probe into the role of people named in the FIRs lodged in connection with the violence. Police had arrested a group of 18 persons for triggering riots within 24 hours of violence.

Since the stipulated 90-day period given to the police to file a charge-sheet after making arrests was drawing closer, Kasganj police on Monday submitted first charge-sheet in local court.

Besides sections pertaining to rioting, police have also pressed sections against the group for vandalizing and torching property even though Section 144 remained imposed in the district.

“The charge-sheet has been filed in connection with first FIR. SIT is probing a lot of allegations levelled by the two sides and charges against other accused would be framed in days to come,” said DIG (Law and Order).

Meanwhile, Kasganj police superintendent Piyush Srivastava said that probe was still on and no conclusion should be drawn from the charge-sheet till the time the entire matter was inquired. “Questions like who triggered violence, who was responsible for killing Chandan Gupta can only be answered once SIT completes the probe and forwards its report to the government,” said Srivastava.

According to sources, police have mentioned that altercation between participants of Tiranga Rally and members of a minority community at Baddu Nagar led to heated argument following which both sides indulged in violence.

SIT is expected to file another charge sheet in Chandan Gupta murder case on Wednesday, April 25.