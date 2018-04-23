KOLKATA: A cattle traders' body on Monday accused a section of police in some north Bengal districts of ensuring safe passage to smugglers to ferry cattle to Bangladesh which resulted in revenue loss of around Rs 100 crore per month to the government.

The All India Livestock Traders and Transporters Association office-bearers demanded action by the West Bengal government and police officers to break the alleged nexus between police and smugglers to stop "harassment" of legal traders.

"Licensed transporters of cattle and pigs are harassed at different police checkpoints. However, smugglers are ensure a smooth passage to smuggle cattle to Bangladesh, since brokers pay hefty sums to police," Association President Arun Lyngdoh told reporters here.

He said the government was losing about Rs 100 crore every month due to these illegal activities.

He claimed that cattle traders bought cattle from states like Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand and Haryana and transported these to mainly northeastern states for use in farming.

"We are harassed by policemen below DSP rank and smugglers in bordering districts like Uttaar Dinajpur, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Coochbehar at checkposts, especially in Phasidewa area," Association Secretary Munna Saikia alleged.