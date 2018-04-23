MUZAFFARNAGAR: A woman was attacked allegedly by three men after she resisted their attempt to rape her at a village here, police said today.

The incident took place yesterday and a case was registered against the perpetrators, who are at large, they said.

The woman was hit with an iron rod after she resisted their bid to rape her.

She was alone in the house as her husband had gone out, police said.

The matter is being investigated, they said.

In another incident in Sujru village, three women were injured after four people attacked them over an old enmity, police said.

The woman was admitted to a local hospital, they said.

One person was arrested and a search launched to apprehend the others, police said.