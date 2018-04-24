PANAJI: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will announce the Goa HSSC Results 2018 on April 28, 2018 at 10 AM.

The GBSHSE conducted the HSSC examinations from March 1 to March 22, 2018.

This year, more than 15,000 students had appeared for the examination at various examination centers across the state.

Students can access their results from the following websites:

www.results.shiksha

http://gbshse.gov.in/

STEPS TO CHECK YOUR RESULTS:

Step1: Visit our partner website www.results.shiksha

Step 2: Enter the required details

Step 3: Click on the submit button

Step 4: Your Goa HSSC board result will be displayed

Step 5: Download your result for future reference