Goa HSSC Results 2018 to be announced on April 28 at 10 AM
Published: 24th April 2018 08:02 PM |
Last Updated: 24th April 2018 08:02 PM | A+A A- |
PANAJI: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will announce the Goa HSSC Results 2018 on April 28, 2018 at 10 AM.
The GBSHSE conducted the HSSC examinations from March 1 to March 22, 2018.
This year, more than 15,000 students had appeared for the examination at various examination centers across the state.
Students can access their results from the following websites:
http://www.newindianexpress.com/result/2018/apr/24/goa-board-results-1805785.html
www.results.shiksha
http://gbshse.gov.in/
STEPS TO CHECK YOUR RESULTS:
Step1: Visit- http://www.newindianexpress.com/result/2018/apr/24/goa-board-results-1805785.html or our partner website www.results.shiksha
Step 2: Enter the required details
Step 3: Click on the submit button
Step 4: Your Goa HSSC board result will be displayed
Step 5: Download your result for future reference