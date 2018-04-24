NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare came under fire on Monday for associating “vegetarianism” with good health in a series of tweets that were later deleted following an outrage on social media.Sources pointed out that on Sunday, the Ministry had put out a message to promote “good nutrition” but the graphic accompanying it openly promoted vegetarianism and indulged in fat shaming.

The graphic showed the outlines of two women, with different figures. While one which was visibly larger, contained meat, eggs, bread, burgers, beer, doughnuts, the other was lean and contained only fruits and vegetables. The accompanying message read “What is your choice?”“This tweet that was being promoted by our official Twitter handle seemed to suggest that the government is fixated on propagating vegetarianism as a way of life. we realise that it was mistake,” a Ministry functionary said.