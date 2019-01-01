NEW DELHI: All motor vehicles, new and existing, will be fitted with high-security registration plates (HSRP) from January 1, 2019, a Ministry of Road Transport and Highways notification said.“The security licence plate including third registration mark, wherever necessary, shall be supplied by vehicle manufacturers along with all the vehicles manufactured on or after January 1, 2019, and their dealers will place a mark of registration on such plates and affix them on the automobiles,” the notification said. The notice assumes significance as most states have not adhered to the rule even after a decade of it being enforced.

The notification also proposes to amend the Central Motor Vehicle Rules in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 10 of the Act. The ministry has invited comments and suggestions from all stakeholders by May 10.Earlier, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari had said the cost of HSRPs would be included in the four-wheeler’s price. Now, a registration plate is procured by various states from different designated agencies.