Dharamshala: The Himachal Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) will announce the Himachal Plus two (Class 12) results today i.e. April 24, 2018 between 12 noon to 2 PM, officials have confirmed.

The process of uploading the results online had already begun yesterday and shall be completed by today afternoon. After which the board will declare the results.

This year, nearly 1 lakh students had appeared for the HP class 12 examinations. The HPBOSE had conducted the plus two examinations from March 6 to March 29.

Students can access their results from the following websites:

http://www.newindianexpress.com/result/2018/apr/20/himachal-pradesh-plus-two-exam-result-1804157.html

www.results.shiksha

www.hpbose.org

Steps to check Class 12 results:

Step1: Visit-http://www.newindianexpress.com/result/2018/apr/20/himachal-pradesh-plus-two-exam-result-1804157.html or our partner website www.results.shiksha

Step 2: Enter your admit card information and other details required

Step 3: Click on the submit button

Step 4: Your HP class 12 board result will be displayed

Step 5: Download your result for future reference