NEW DELHI: There will be no joint statement or communique after the informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in China later this week, during which the two leaders will have a "strategic conversation" on larger and broader issues, sources said today.

"It will not be an issue-based discussion," a source said when asked if the contentious issues like India's NSG membership bid, China blocking designation of terrorist Masood Azhar at the UN will be raised during the meeting on April 27-28.

There will be no joint statement or communique after the informal summit, which will see the two leaders sharing their perspectives on national as well as international developments, the source added.