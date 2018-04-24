NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Centre to file an affidavit on compliance to directions issued by the court in the 2013 judgment on setting up of a nuclear power plant at Kudankulam in Tamil Nadu as well as to construction of the Away From Reactor facility for storage of nuclear waste.

The three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, asked Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to apprise it of steps taken to ensure compliance and slated the next hearing for July.

The bench was hearing a plea for extension of time for compliance, the deadline for which is May 2018. Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioner, told the bench, “There is a lack of any facility for storage of Spent Fuel and even the site for storage has not been selected so far.”

“At present, it is being stored in the campus as this is not waste which is to be dumped and has to be reprocessed,” the ASG said, when asked where spent fuel was being stored.