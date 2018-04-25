MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court today granted interim relief from arrest till June 11 to Deepak Nikalje, brother of gangster Chhota Rajan, in a rape case.

A 22-year-old woman had lodged a complaint against Nikalje last month accusing him of rape, sexual harassment, cheating, causing miscarriage and criminal breach of trust.

Nikalje moved the high court yesterday seeking anticipatory bail after the lower court rejected his plea.

Justice P N Deshmukh today posted the petition for hearing on June 11 and said the applicant would not be arrested until then.

The court, however, prohibited Nikalje from entering Navi Mumbai as the woman stays there.

According to the complaint, the woman met Nikalje (51) four years ago seeking financial help for her education.

She alleged that after initially providing some help, Nikalje started exploiting her on the pretext of marriage.