RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will be announcing the Chhattisgarh Higher Secondary (Class 12) results soon. Last year, the CG Class 12 Results/ Chhattisgarh Higher Secondary Results were announced on April 27.

The CGBSE conducted the CG Class 12 exams from March 2 to April 2, 2018.

This year, over 2 lakh students had appeared for the CG Class 12 examination.

Students can access their results from the following websites:

http://www.newindianexpress.com/result/2018/apr/24/chhattisgarh-plus-two-exam-result-1805784.html

www.results.shiksha

http://cgbse.nic.in/

STEPS TO CHECK YOUR RESULTS:

Step 1: Visit http://www.newindianexpress.com/result/2018/apr/24/chhattisgarh-plus-two-exam-result-1805784.html or our partner website www.results.shiksha

Step 2: Enter your roll number and other details

Step 3: Click on the submit button

Step 4: Your CG class 12 board results will be displayed

Step 5: Download your result for future reference