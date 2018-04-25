Fire broke out in a chemical factory in Belapur (Mumbai). | ANI Twitter Photo

NAVI MUMBAI: A massive fire broke out in a chemical factory in Navi Mumbai's Belapur in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The entire factory was gutted by the massive blaze.

According to reports, the blaze is said to have razed four other factories in the area and destroyed property worth crores of rupees.

As many as 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

No casualties have been reported so far.

More details are awaited.