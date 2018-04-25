CHANDIGARH: Lok Insaaf Party leader and MLA from Atam Nagar in Ludhiana Simarjit Singh Bains

was today booked by the Punjab Police for allegedly trespassing into the passport seva kendra in Ludhiana and trying to make videos.

Confirming that the MLA has been booked, Ludhiana Police Commissioner Sukhchain Singh Gill said that a case was registered against Bains and fifteen of his unidentified supporters on charges of house-trespass in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment, assault or criminal force to deter public servant from duty, obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions and criminal intimidation at Model Town police station in Ludhiana on a complaint of Yash Pal, assistant passport officer of Ludhiana. No arrest has been made so far.

In his complaint to the police, Yash Pal has accused the MLA of trespassing the secured zone of passport office around 12.30 PM without any appointment and permission with armed supporters and then they misbehaved with security guard and his gunmen manhandled the security guard, scaring away applicants and disrupting work.

He further alleged that Bains and his supporters started making videos from their mobile phones following which applicants got scared and left the office.

Bains said the case which has been registered against him cannot stop his anti-corruption drive, “ I will keep on visiting government offices to expose corruption. I had gone to the passport office to expose unauthorised agents sitting outside. I will personally meet Union External Affairs Minister Sushma

Swaraj. I have already apprised the officials of the ministry about the entire episode.’’

He said that during the SAD-BJP Government around thirteen cases were registered against him but he kept on doing his duty and now also during congress rule he will not stop.