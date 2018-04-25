NEW DELHI: The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services has warned fishermen and residents about "rough to very rough" sea conditions along the coasts of Karnataka, Kerala, southern Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep tomorrow.

It has advised fishermen and residents not to venture into the coastal areas.

INCOIS, which comes under Ministry of Earth Sciences, issues tsunami alerts for India and neighbouring countries.

It has also issued a forecast for "rough sea conditions" along and off the coast of West Bengal, Odisha, north Andhra Pradesh coasts and west coast of Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

"Based on the forecast generated by INCOIS, rough to very rough sea conditions very likely to prevail along and off Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep and south Tamil Nadu coasts," the India Meteorological Department said in an alert.

An IMD official said the rough sea conditions are due to "swelling" in the sea.

A swell in the context of seas is a series of mechanical waves that propagate along the interface between water and air; they are often referred to as surface gravity waves.

"Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds very likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu and Kerala," the IMD said.

Besides this, the Met department has issued a heatwave warning in pockets of Vidarbha in Maharashtra.