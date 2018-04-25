ITANAGAR: Security forces have nabbed two militants of different factions of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland during separate operations in Arunachal Pradesh, a defence spokesman said.

Arms and ammunition were found from their possession and the cadre confessed their plans of extortion from the locals, the spokesman said.

The Assam Rifles personnel nabbed NSCN(IM) cadre Wangphai Wangsu from Longding district yesterday and NSCN (K) militant Wangphiak Lowang from Muktwa village in Tirap district on Monday.

Wangsu was apprehended during an operation in Longphong area of Longding district, the defence spokesman Col Chiranjeet Konwer said.

Arms and ammunition were recovered from his possession.

During interrogation the cadre confessed that he was trying to carry out extortion from locals and businessmen of Longphong area, the spokesman said.

The cadre was recruited by the banned outfit in 2015 and was wanted by the police in connection with extortion.

Based on specific information about the presence of the NSCN(K) rebel at Muktwa village, the Assam Rifles carried out an operation in Tirap district.

The NSCN(K) cadre was nabbed when he tried to run away after being challenged by the Assam Rifles personnel.

A large quantity of explosives and detonators were found in his possession.

He was also carrying ledger of extortion and extortion letters meant for illegal collection of money from villagers, shopkeepers and businessmen of the area, the spokesman said.

The two rebels were handed over to the police.