Uttar Pradesh: Nine injured in clash over harassment of women
By PTI | Published: 25th April 2018 10:27 AM |
Last Updated: 25th April 2018 10:27 AM | A+A A- |
MUZAFFARNAGAR: At least nine people were injured in a clash between two groups after a few women were allegedly harassed during a marriage function at Miranpur town here, a police official said today.
According to him, the women were allegedly harassed by Imran and Amir Azam last night.
Their family members confronted the accused, and a clash ensued, the official said.
The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.