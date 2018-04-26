LUDHIANA: A gas cylinder exploded in a labour colony in Giaspura area here this morning, injuring 24 persons, five of whom were stated to be critical, police said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Dharmpal and SDM (East) Amarjit Singh Bains told reporters that the cylinder explosion took place in a house belonging to a man identified as Ashok Kumar in Smart Colony.

The gas cylinder caught fire.

As Ashok, his wife and some neighbours tried to put out the flames, the cylinder exploded causing injuries to those who had gathered around the spot.

A portion of the building also collapsed.

Sub Divisional Magistrate Bains said the injured included Ashok, his wife and a few women and children.

He said the injured have been rushed to nearby hospitals.

Smart Colony is home to migrant labourers.