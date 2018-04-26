NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi today approved the names of the members of the national executive committee of the All India Adivasi Congress, and the co-coordinators and chairpersons of its state units.

V Kishore Chandra Deo has been named as the chairman of the 58-member national executive.

He will be assisted by five vice chairmen, party general secretary Ashok Gehlot said in a statement.

Besides, the party has named eight co-coordinators Thakur Singh Bist (Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir), T Ishwar (Goa and Kerala), Balu Chavan (Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh), Sushil Pegu (Meghalaya and Sikkim), Dadu Taye (Nagaland and Tripura), Pranjal Sonowal (Arunachal Pradesh), Phugshot Vengam (Mizoram and Assam) and Kebal Karigapa (Manipur).

Amarjeet Bhagat, Sushil Marandi and Anandrao Gedam have been appointed as chairpersons of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Maharashtra Adivasi Congress respectively, the statement said.