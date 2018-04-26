Student stabbed during scuffle between law students in Kashmir University
SRINAGAR: A student was stabbed in Kashmir University on Thursday during a scuffle between two groups of law students, police said.
"The injured student has been shifted to hospital for treatment. One student has been arrested in this incident," a police source said.
The varsity's public relations office said a team of officials has been constituted to probe the incident.