NEW DELHI: A sub-officer of the border guarding force SSB is feared "drowned" after being swept away by strong currents in a river during a patrol in the forward areas of Arunachal Pradesh, a force spokesperson said today.

He said Sub-Inspector Y C Thrilongkya Sangtam of the 38th battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) "drowned" in the Tawang-Chu river on Tuesday.

Search operations are on to find him, he said.

Sangtam, posted at the force unit in Tawang, and other personnel were on a patrolling task along the India-Bhutan border.

The incident took place when they were crossing the river, the spokesperson said.