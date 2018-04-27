Arunachal Pradesh: SSB trooper on patrol duty swept away by river along Bhutan border
Published: 27th April 2018

NEW DELHI: A sub-officer of the border guarding force SSB is feared "drowned" after being swept away by strong currents in a river during a patrol in the forward areas of Arunachal Pradesh, a force spokesperson said today.
He said Sub-Inspector Y C Thrilongkya Sangtam of the 38th battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) "drowned" in the Tawang-Chu river on Tuesday.
Search operations are on to find him, he said.
Sangtam, posted at the force unit in Tawang, and other personnel were on a patrolling task along the India-Bhutan border.
The incident took place when they were crossing the river, the spokesperson said.