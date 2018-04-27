Home Nation

Body of missing boy found in fields in Uttar Pradesh, parents allege sexual assault

According to complaint lodged by the deceased's father, boy was sodomised in 2016 and the case was pending in court.

Image for representational purpose only

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: An eight-year-old boy, who was missing since April 20, was found dead at at village in this district, following which a man was arrested, the police said today.

He was abducted and killed after his parents refused to withdraw the case, they said.

It was alleged that the boy was sexually assaulted before being killed, the police said.

After the killing of the boy came to light, the villagers held a protest and refused to hand over the body to police.

However, senior police officials reached the spot and pacified the people, following which the body was sent for post-mortem, a police official said.

A case was registered against three people and one of them have been arrested, he said.

 

