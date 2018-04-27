Credit for industrial development of Jharkhand goes to chief minister Raghubar Das: BJP 

RANCHI: The BJP's Jharkhand unit has said that the credit for the industrial development of the state goes to the Chief Minister Raghubar Das.

The state which was backward, high in corrupt practice, poverty stricken and naxal-affected previously, is now prosperous and the credit of taking the state to industrial growth goes to the chief minister, BJP state unit spokesman Deendayal Barnwal said in a press release here yesterday.

He said that Das, who worked for 18-hours, had established Jharkhand as an industrial and prosperous state.

He said that Das was the first chief minister who had made continuous efforts to make the Santhal Pargana region of the state prosperous.