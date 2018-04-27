Home Nation

Credit for industrial development of Jharkhand goes to chief minister Raghubar Das: BJP 

BJP state unit spokesman Deendayal Barnwal said that Das, who worked for 18-hours, had established Jharkhand as an industrial and prosperous state.

Published: 27th April 2018 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2018 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das (File | PTI)

By PTI

RANCHI: The BJP's Jharkhand unit has said that the credit for the industrial development of the state goes to the Chief Minister Raghubar Das.

The state which was backward, high in corrupt practice, poverty stricken and naxal-affected previously, is now prosperous and the credit of taking the state to industrial growth goes to the chief minister, BJP state unit spokesman Deendayal Barnwal said in a press release here yesterday.

He said that Das, who worked for 18-hours, had established Jharkhand as an industrial and prosperous state.

He said that Das was the first chief minister who had made continuous efforts to make the Santhal Pargana region of the state prosperous.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Raghubar Das BJP Jharkhand industrial development
More from this section

Sanji Ram planned Kathua girl's murder to save son: Investigators

death, murder,suicide

Father kills minor son for interfering during quarrel with wife in Jharkhand

AIIMS resident doctors association goes on indefinite strike over alleged assault by faculty

IPL2018
Videos
Arsenal's manager Arsene Wenger looks on prior to the Europa League semifinal first leg soccer match between Arsenal FC and Atletico Madrid at the Arsenal stadium in London, Britain, Thursday, April 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Wenger's 'bitter taste' after Atleti draw, Simeone praises his 'heroes'
Modi-Jinping meeting: What Tibetan Parliament-in-exile members have to say
Gallery
Letterpress printing machine, which spearheaded the information dissemination from 15th century are in the verge of becoming an archaic object. IN PICTURE: Syed Ahmed, owner and operator of a letterpress printing machine, poses in his shop in the old qua
The disappearing jobs of yesterday, thanks to technology
Traditional pomp and glory and the whopping participation of festival buffs including foreigners marked the conclusion of yet another edition of Kerala's Thrissur Pooram, considered as the mother of all temple festivals, here today. (Express Photo | Albin
Kerala's biggest temple festival Thrissur Pooram in pictures