Father kills minor son for interfering during quarrel with wife in Jharkhand

By PTI

JAMSHEDPUR: A 40-year-old tribal man allegedly killed his minor son for his intervention in the quarrel with his wife in East Singhbhum district, the police said.

The accused Govindo Munda got infuriated when his 12-year-old son interfered and tried to pacify him while he was quarrelling with his wife.

He killed his son with a stone at Tamukpal village, they said.

The villagers caught hold of Munda and thrashed him badly before handing him over to police.

Munda was arrested.

