Home Nation

Improvised Explosive Device seized from Alleppey-Dhanbad Express in Odisha

The matter came to light after some passengers of S-3 coach noticed a polythene carry bag burning when the train had stopped at Jharsuguda Road Railway Station at around 3.15 am.

Published: 27th April 2018 02:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2018 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

Improvised Explosive Devices found in Alleppey-Dhanbad Express in Odisha (Photo | EPS)

By Phanindra Pradhan
Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel recovered six live Improvised Explosive Device (IED) connected with 9-volt batteries from a coach of Alleppey-Dhanbad Express at Jharsuguda Road Railway Station under Sambalpur Railway Division of East-Coast Railway on the wee hours on Friday.

The matter came to light after some passengers of S-3 coach noticed a polythene carry bag burning when the train had stopped at Jharsuguda Road Railway Station at around 3.15 am.

The fire caused panic among the passengers and they started shouting. Subsequently, RPF constable S Khan rushed to the spot and doused the fire before throwing it out of the coach.

Later, while checking, the RPF personnel found six live IED from the polythene bag. The bomb squad was asked to diffuse the bomb.

Railway officials said, the train has already moved for onward journey. However, the investigation over the matter is on at Jharsuguda Road Railway Station.

Divisional Security Commissioner, S Hembrum said, because of alertness of the RPF, IED could be detected. Further investigation is on to find out who did place the IED inside the train, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Improvised Explosive Device Railway Protection Force Alleppey-Dhanbad Express Jharsuguda Road Railway Station
More from this section
rape

Former Manipur Panchayat member sentenced in rape case 

Ludhiana cylinder blast: Toll mounts to three, Punjab CM Amarinder orders inquiry 

Supreme Court to hear review pleas on SC/ST verdict on May 3

IPL2018
Videos
File: In this Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2014 file photo, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, shakes hand with Chinese President Xi Jinping as he welcomes him at a hotel in Ahmadabad, India. | AP
Chinese President Xi Jinping, PM Modi hold one-on-one meeting
Arsenal's manager Arsene Wenger looks on prior to the Europa League semifinal first leg soccer match between Arsenal FC and Atletico Madrid at the Arsenal stadium in London, Britain, Thursday, April 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Wenger's 'bitter taste' after Atleti draw, Simeone praises his 'heroes'
Gallery
Letterpress printing machine, which spearheaded the information dissemination from 15th century are in the verge of becoming an archaic object. IN PICTURE: Syed Ahmed, owner and operator of a letterpress printing machine, poses in his shop in the old qua
Disappearing jobs of yesterday, thanks to technology
Traditional pomp and glory and the whopping participation of festival buffs including foreigners marked the conclusion of yet another edition of Kerala's Thrissur Pooram, considered as the mother of all temple festivals, here today. (Express Photo | Albin
Kerala's biggest temple festival Thrissur Pooram in pictures