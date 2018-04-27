Improvised Explosive Device seized from Alleppey-Dhanbad Express in Odisha

Phanindra Pradhan By

Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel recovered six live Improvised Explosive Device (IED) connected with 9-volt batteries from a coach of Alleppey-Dhanbad Express at Jharsuguda Road Railway Station under Sambalpur Railway Division of East-Coast Railway on the wee hours on Friday.

The matter came to light after some passengers of S-3 coach noticed a polythene carry bag burning when the train had stopped at Jharsuguda Road Railway Station at around 3.15 am.

The fire caused panic among the passengers and they started shouting. Subsequently, RPF constable S Khan rushed to the spot and doused the fire before throwing it out of the coach.

Later, while checking, the RPF personnel found six live IED from the polythene bag. The bomb squad was asked to diffuse the bomb.

Railway officials said, the train has already moved for onward journey. However, the investigation over the matter is on at Jharsuguda Road Railway Station.

Divisional Security Commissioner, S Hembrum said, because of alertness of the RPF, IED could be detected. Further investigation is on to find out who did place the IED inside the train, he added.