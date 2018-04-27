Home Nation

Kamala mills fire: Restobar owner's bil plea rejected

A total of 14 people including the owners of the Kamala Mills compound, Mojo Bistro and 1 Above and two BMC officials have been arrested in the case.

Published: 27th April 2018 06:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2018 06:35 PM   |  A+A-

The Kamala Mills fire killed 14 people and injured several others. (File | PTI)

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Friday rejected the bail plea of Yug Tuli in the Kamala Mills Fire case that had gutted two restaurants and killed 14 people on the night of 28-29 December.

Tuli is the co-owner of Mojo's Bristo restrobar from where the fire emanated. He was arrested in mid-January and had approached the High Court after his bail plea was rejected by the sessions court.

Tuli's main contention was that the deaths were caused due to mistake of employees of adjacent '1 Above' restaurant and that he has no role in day-to-day operations of the restrobar though the report of the police and the fire brigade had said that the fire started from the flying embers emanating from hookah served at Mojo's Bristo.

The prosecution, however, said that the fire and the death were a result of gross negligence on the part of Tuli and other accused in the case.

Justice Ajey Gadkari who dismissed Tuli’s bail application said that detailed order would be passed later.

A total of 14 people including the owners of the Kamala Mills compound, Mojo Bistro and 1 Above and two BMC officials have been arrested in the case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kamala Mills Fire Bombay High Court Yug Tuli
More from this section

Fresh petitions filed in Supreme Court​ against Section 377

Notice issued to Samajwadi Party leader​​​​​ Azam Khan for buying land illegally

Pune couple sells jewellery to help build oxygen plant for soldiers in Siachen

IPL2018
Videos
File: In this Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2014 file photo, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, shakes hand with Chinese President Xi Jinping as he welcomes him at a hotel in Ahmadabad, India. | AP
Chinese President Xi Jinping, PM Modi hold one-on-one meeting
Arsenal's manager Arsene Wenger looks on prior to the Europa League semifinal first leg soccer match between Arsenal FC and Atletico Madrid at the Arsenal stadium in London, Britain, Thursday, April 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Wenger's 'bitter taste' after Atleti draw, Simeone praises his 'heroes'
Gallery
Letterpress printing machine, which spearheaded the information dissemination from 15th century are in the verge of becoming an archaic object. IN PICTURE: Syed Ahmed, owner and operator of a letterpress printing machine, poses in his shop in the old qua
Disappearing jobs of yesterday, thanks to technology
Traditional pomp and glory and the whopping participation of festival buffs including foreigners marked the conclusion of yet another edition of Kerala's Thrissur Pooram, considered as the mother of all temple festivals, here today. (Express Photo | Albin
Kerala's biggest temple festival Thrissur Pooram in pictures