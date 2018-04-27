Kamala mills fire: Restobar owner's bil plea rejected

Abhijit Mulye By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Friday rejected the bail plea of Yug Tuli in the Kamala Mills Fire case that had gutted two restaurants and killed 14 people on the night of 28-29 December.

Tuli is the co-owner of Mojo's Bristo restrobar from where the fire emanated. He was arrested in mid-January and had approached the High Court after his bail plea was rejected by the sessions court.

Tuli's main contention was that the deaths were caused due to mistake of employees of adjacent '1 Above' restaurant and that he has no role in day-to-day operations of the restrobar though the report of the police and the fire brigade had said that the fire started from the flying embers emanating from hookah served at Mojo's Bristo.

The prosecution, however, said that the fire and the death were a result of gross negligence on the part of Tuli and other accused in the case.

Justice Ajey Gadkari who dismissed Tuli’s bail application said that detailed order would be passed later.

A total of 14 people including the owners of the Kamala Mills compound, Mojo Bistro and 1 Above and two BMC officials have been arrested in the case.