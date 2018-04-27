Home Nation

Rapist Asaram Bapu's daughter distances herself from disgraced father

Asaram Bapu (File Photo| PTI)

By IANS

GANDHINAGAR: Distancing herself from her father and his empire, the daughter of convicted self-styled godman Asaram, stated on Friday that she had taken a different path a long time back.

"The world outside believes that I am very much involved in the daily affairs of the ashrams, whereas the ashram management believes that I have been independent of the ashram for over 17 years," Bharti told the media outside the Gandhinagar court.

Bharti was at the court for a hearing where she and her mother Lakshmi have been named as accomplices in yet another rape case against Asaram. 

A Surat-based woman has accused Asaram of raping her multiple times between 1997 and 2006 at his centre in Ahmedabad. Four other women followers - Dhruvben, Jassi, Nirmala and Meera -- have been named in the chargesheet for abetment of rape.

A Jodhpur court sentenced Asaram this week to life imprisonment on charges of raping a minor. 

Claiming ignorance of Asaram's future legal action, Bharti said: "The legal team in Jodhpur does not consult us. Whether they would go to High Court or not, they would take a decision. I have no knowledge."

