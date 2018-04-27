Home Nation

Rohingyas being settled in Darjeeling to render Gorkhas homeless: Bimal Gurung

Absconding Gorkha Janmukti Morcha leader Bimal Gurung on Friday alleged that suspected Rohingya refugees were being settled in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts of West Bengal 

Published: 27th April 2018 05:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2018 05:55 PM   |  A+A-

A representational image of Rohingyas. (File | AP)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Absconding Gorkha Janmukti Morcha leader Bimal Gurung on Friday alleged that suspected Rohingya refugees were being settled in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts of West Bengal as a conspiracy to cause demographic imbalance and render Gorkhas and other native communities homeless.

In a press release, Gurung alleged that the suspected Rohingyas were being deliberately pushed into the hills despite the Centre identifying them as a security threat. “Rohingyas are being pushed into our region with the intention of diluting the existing Gorkha, Adivasi, Rajbongshi and Indian Bengali population. It
seems like sinister plans are afoot to further marginalise the original inhabitants of these lands and render us homeless,” he said.

He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh to take cognisance of the developments in the region and take necessary steps to put an end to ‘sinister designs’.

“Certain political elements are allowing them to settle here for vote bank politics and allowing politics of votes to supersede national interests. I request everyone living in our region to remain vigilant and report all such suspicious settlements that may be coming up near you,” he added.

The GJM leader also espoused the gravity of the situation by pointing out that the Darjeeling, Terai and Dooars touch international boundaries of Bhutan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Tibet and is a geopolitically sensitive region that connects Northeast region with rest of the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gorkha Janmukti Morcha leader Bimal Gurung Rohingya refugees Rohingya settled in Darjeeling
More from this section

No complaint from Rahul Gandhi​'s pilot about snag: Airport official

Quoting Unique Identity Number on GST invoice is mandatory

Dawood Ibrahim aide Tariq Abdulkarim Parveen arrested in 20-year-old murder case

IPL2018
Videos
File: In this Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2014 file photo, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, shakes hand with Chinese President Xi Jinping as he welcomes him at a hotel in Ahmadabad, India. | AP
Chinese President Xi Jinping, PM Modi hold one-on-one meeting
Arsenal's manager Arsene Wenger looks on prior to the Europa League semifinal first leg soccer match between Arsenal FC and Atletico Madrid at the Arsenal stadium in London, Britain, Thursday, April 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Wenger's 'bitter taste' after Atleti draw, Simeone praises his 'heroes'
Gallery
Letterpress printing machine, which spearheaded the information dissemination from 15th century are in the verge of becoming an archaic object. IN PICTURE: Syed Ahmed, owner and operator of a letterpress printing machine, poses in his shop in the old qua
Disappearing jobs of yesterday, thanks to technology
Traditional pomp and glory and the whopping participation of festival buffs including foreigners marked the conclusion of yet another edition of Kerala's Thrissur Pooram, considered as the mother of all temple festivals, here today. (Express Photo | Albin
Kerala's biggest temple festival Thrissur Pooram in pictures