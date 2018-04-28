Home Nation

India, China to venture into joint economic project in Afghanistan

China for the first time held a trilateral meeting with the foreign ministers of Pakistan and Afghanistan in December last in Beijing to narrow down the differences between the two countries.

Published: 28th April 2018 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2018 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

China Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit to Hubei Provincial Museum in Wuhan China on Friday, 27 April 2018. |PTI

By PTI

WUHAN: In a move that could upset Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping have agreed to undertake a joint India-China economic project in Afghanistan at their first informal summit here, official sources said.

The understanding was reached between the two leaders during the two-day informal summit which concluded today, they said.

As per the understanding, officials of both sides will identify the project in following up discussions and work out modalities.

This will be a first such project in the war-torn country where China while trying to expand its influence has tacitly backed Pakistan, which has been accused by Afghanistan and the US of backing the Taliban and its most violent attacks in the country destabilising any attempts to restore peace.

China for the first time held a trilateral meeting with the foreign ministers of Pakistan and Afghanistan in December last in Beijing to narrow down the differences between the two countries.

China had also announced plans to extend its controversial China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to Afghanistan at the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
India China Afghanistan India-China economic project Modi Modi-Xi meeting
More from this section

PM Narendra Modi leaves for India after informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping

Woman Naxal killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Government to amend POCSO Act to make it gender-neutral: Women and Child Development Ministry

IPL2018
Videos
Kareena Kapoor with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur. (Photo | Instagram)
Kareena Kapoor speaks on Saif Ali Khan's support post Taimur's birth
Iniesta deserved the Ballon d’Or: Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane
Gallery
The celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar with elaborate arrangements took place yesterday at the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Madurai. IN PIC: Priest performing the celestial wedding. (Photo: EPSK.K.Sundar)
In a grand celestial wedding, Meenakshi weds Sundareswarar at Meenakshi temple
Glitz, glamour and talent came together to bedeck the stage with dazzling hues at the Miss Glam World pageant at the Adlux International Convention Centre in Angamaly on Friday. (Photo: ENS)
Mexican beauty Estefania Garcia crowned Miss Glam World 2018