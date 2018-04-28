SC/ST Protection Act: Matter listed for hearing on May 3

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Saturday reviewed the Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe (SC/ST) Protection Act and listed the matter for hearing on May 3.

Attorney General K.K. Venugopal, appearing before a single apex court bench headed by Justice A.K. Goel said "Written submissions have been filed. We would like for the matter to be heard".

The government's decision to approach the court in a review petition came after the top court's order passed in March raised concerns over a possible dilution of the law meant to protect the marginalised section of society.

The Central Government on April 12 filed a written reply before the Supreme Court in connection with the same case.

Venugopal, representing the Centre, said that the confusion created by apex court's judgment may have to be corrected by reviewing the judgment and recalling the directions issued by it. He further noted that the case has caused a lot of commotion in the country.

On March 20, the apex court introduced the provision of anticipatory bail in the act while directing that there would be no automatic arrest on any complaint filed under the law.

On April 3, the Centre filed a review petition against the ruling which went in vain as the top court refused to stay its order and asked all parties including the Centre to submit detailed replies.

The law was meant to protect the marginalised communities against discrimination and atrocities.