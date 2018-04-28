Home Nation

Supreme Court to hear Centre’s plea to recall order on SC/ST Act

The government has sought a recall of the SC judgment, which provided for a layer of protection before an FIR is registered or the accused is arrested.

Published: 28th April 2018 02:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2018 04:01 AM   |  A+A-

In this file image, Dalit community members stop a train at Gaya railway station during 'Bharat Bandh' call given by Dalit organisations against the alleged 'dilution' of the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes act in Gaya on Monday. | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court will hear on May 3 the Centre’s plea for recalling its orders on the SC/ST Act. The Centre on Friday requested the court to urgently hear the plea, contending that the March 20 verdict was “resulting in great damage to the country”.

Attorney General KK Venugopal said before a bench of Justices AK Goel and Deepak Gupta that he had filed his written submission in the matter.

“The last line of your last order says that list the matter after written submission is filed. I have filed my written submission. Four states have also filed review petitions. Please give us a date,” Venugopal told the bench.Justice Goel said the matter would be listed for hearing in the next week and posted it for arguments on May 3.

The government has sought a recall of the judgment, which provided for a layer of protection before an FIR is registered or the accused is arrested.

The Centre, in its written submissions, said that the court’s judgment was in violation of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, adding that the verdict was completely in conflict with the law, which provides for immediate registration of an FIR and no provision for anticipatory bail.

The government stated that a lot of confusion and misunderstanding had been created due to the judgment and that needed to be corrected. The Centre also opposed the apex court’s direction empowering trial court judges to grant pre-arrest bail in such matters, and the decision of conducting a preliminary inquiry before arresting a public servant in cases under the SC/ST Act.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SC/ST Act
More from this section

Maharashtra government stops official magazine's circulation after it carries Vilasrao Deshmukh's childhood photo instead of Ambedkar's

PM Modi, China's Xi Jinping in informal talks

Indu Malhotra sworn in as Supreme Court judge

IPL2018
Videos
Rahul Gandhi addresses a gathering in Mangalore after releasing the Congress manifesto | PTI
Rahul Gandhi attacked BJP during releasing Congress manifesto for Karnataka assembly polls
Photo | Twitter
PM Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping visit Marquis Yi of Zeng Cultural Relics and Treasure exhibition
Gallery
Letterpress printing machine, which spearheaded the information dissemination from 15th century are in the verge of becoming an archaic object. IN PICTURE: Syed Ahmed, owner and operator of a letterpress printing machine, poses in his shop in the old qua
Disappearing jobs of yesterday, thanks to technology
Traditional pomp and glory and the whopping participation of festival buffs including foreigners marked the conclusion of yet another edition of Kerala's Thrissur Pooram, considered as the mother of all temple festivals, here today. (Express Photo | Albin
Kerala's biggest temple festival Thrissur Pooram in pictures