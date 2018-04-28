UPSC second topper Anu Kumari to be Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign ambassador in Sonipat

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Anu Kumari, who secured second rank in the prestigious civil services 2017 examination, would be made the brand ambassador of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign in Sonipat district, Haryana Urban Local Bodies Minister Kavita Jain said today.

Anu Kumari, the topper among the female candidates, has graduated with BSc (Hons) in Physics from the Delhi University and has done an MBA (Finance and Marketing) from IMT, Nagpur.

She hails from Haryana's Sonipat.

The significant achievement of Anu has given a befitting reply to such people who have killed their daughters in the womb.

She has emerged as an inspiration in changing the mindset of people towards the girl child, the minister said in a statement.

Congratulating Anu and members of her family on her success, Jain said today daughters are in no way behind in any field.

"There is need to give them an opportunity to prove their mettle. It is a matter of pride not only for Sonipat but for entire Haryana that daughter from an ordinary family has proved her mettle in the civil services exam," she said.