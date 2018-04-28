Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh: Van rams truck in Lakhimpur Kheri; 12 killed

The incident took place on the National Highway 24 in Uchauliya under the jurisdiction of Pasgawan police station.

Published: 28th April 2018 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2018 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

File Image for Representational Purposes.

By PTI

LAKHIMPUR KHERI:  A speeding van carrying 16 passengers rammed into a stationary truck on the National Highway 24 here early this morning, killing 12 people and injuring four, police said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the deaths in the accident and directed the officials concerned to initiate steps for ensuring all possible help and proper treatment to the injured.

The incident took place in Uchauliya when the overloaded Tata Magic van, on its way to Sitapur from Shahjahanpur, hit the truck from the rear side near a roadside eatery, Superintendent of Police S Channappa said.

Nine people, including the van's driver Anup Awasthi (25) and helper Kishan (23) died on the spot, he said.

Three of the seven injured who were rushed to a hospital in Shahjahanpur succumbed to their injuries later, the police said.

Deputy SP Vijay Anand said two children, aged three months and one year, had a miraculous escape.

The driver lost control of the van running in high speed leading to the accident, Anand said, adding that efforts were on to identify the other deceased.

On Thursday, 13 children on their way to school were killed when a train rammed into their van at an unmanned railway crossing in Kushinagar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section

Congress slams Fadnavis government over dip in professional tax haul

Good days will come, says convicted godman Asaram Bapu in viral audio clip from Jodhpur jail

PM Narendra Modi leaves for India after informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping

IPL2018
Videos
Kareena Kapoor with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur. (Photo | Instagram)
Kareena Kapoor speaks on Saif Ali Khan's support post Taimur's birth
Iniesta deserved the Ballon d’Or: Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane
Gallery
The celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar with elaborate arrangements took place yesterday at the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Madurai. IN PIC: Priest performing the celestial wedding. (Photo: EPSK.K.Sundar)
In a grand celestial wedding, Meenakshi weds Sundareswarar at Meenakshi temple
Glitz, glamour and talent came together to bedeck the stage with dazzling hues at the Miss Glam World pageant at the Adlux International Convention Centre in Angamaly on Friday. (Photo: ENS)
Mexican beauty Estefania Garcia crowned Miss Glam World 2018