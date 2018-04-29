Home Nation

Ambedkar's life was greatly influenced by Lord Buddha: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday remembered Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and said that his life was greatly influenced by Lord Buddha.

Published: 29th April 2018 05:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2018 05:52 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday remembered Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and said that his life was greatly influenced by Lord Buddha.

During his 43rd edition of the monthly programme 'Mann Ki Baat,' the Prime Minister said that Baba Saheb worked to strengthen the oppressed, exploited, deprived standing on the brink of marginalisation via the Constitution of India.

"Baba Saheb Dr. Ambedkar stressed that Lord Buddha has been a great inspiration in his social philosophy. There cannot be a bigger example of compassion than this. This form of compassion was one of the greatest qualities of Lord Buddha for the alleviation of suffering of the people," the Prime Minister said.

Wishing the people across the world on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, the Prime Minister expressed joy that India was a partner in the restoration of many Buddhist temples.

"I seek benediction from Lord Buddha for the entire world so that we can fulfill our responsibility in building a peaceful and compassionate world based on his teachings," he said.

"Buddha Purnima reminds us of all of our obligation to emulate Lord Buddha's teaching as well as, pledge ourselves to follow his footsteps. Lord Buddha was the fountainhead of egalitarianism, peace, harmony and brotherhood. These are human values, which are most desired in the world today," he added.

Prime Minister Modi also remembered the historic Pokhran Tests of May 1998 and praised the efforts of Indian scientists for its successful test. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Modi Babasaheb Ambedkar Buddha
More from this section

After SAD, AAP alleges chapters related to the era of Sikh Gurus deleted from class 12 history books 

Lingayats in Maharashtra demand religious minority status 

FIR registered against organizers of seminar for violating model code of conduct

IPL2018
Videos
Asha Bhosle (Photo | PTI)
I’m grateful that my song was played in China: Asha Bhosle
Central University of Gujarat should have sought clarification from professors before issuing showcause notices: Teachers Association president
Gallery
TIME 100 is an annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world assembled by the American news magazine Time. Take a look at some of the winners who attended the recently-concluded 100 Gala celebrating the 100 most influential people in the wor
IN PHOTOS | TIME 100 Most Influential People of 2018 attend celebratory gala
The celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar with elaborate arrangements took place yesterday at the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Madurai. IN PIC: Priest performing the celestial wedding. (Photo: EPSK.K.Sundar)
In a grand celestial wedding, Meenakshi weds Sundareswarar at Meenakshi temple